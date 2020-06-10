William Thomas Maxwell, Sr.
Anderson - Mr. William Maxwell, Sr., 76, passed away on June 9, 2020. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Westview Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Anderson - Mr. William Maxwell, Sr., 76, passed away on June 9, 2020. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Westview Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.