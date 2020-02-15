|
|
Williamq Parker, Sr.
Clemson - William Howard "Bill" Parker, Sr., 81, husband of Daphne Barr Parker passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Clemson.
Bill was born in Due West, SC, the son of the late Keith H. and Lou Ellen Alewine Parker. Bill graduated from Pendleton High School and UNC Charlotte. He retired as Travel Manager with Hoechst Celanese in Charotte, NC. He later was President of World Travel Partners. He was a member of Clemson Presbyterian Church and was an IPTAY representative. He loved golf, Clemson sports, fishing and reading.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are son, William H. Parker, Jr. and wife, Christa of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Sue Parker of Los Angeles, CA and Sarah Theresa Parker of Atlanta, GA.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be 2 PM, Monday at Clemson Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Sinclair officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemson Presbyterian Church or the .
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020