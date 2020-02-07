Resources
Anderson - Willie Edward Telford age 75, of 213 Melody Trial passed Tuesday at the Rainy Hospice House, he was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Isiah and Annie Mae Coleman Telford. He was a member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Sylvia Faye Telford of the home, one daughter Pamela (Robert) Carlbo of Odessa Florida. Funeral service will be held Sunday 3:00P.M. New Hopewell Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery, walk in wake will be from 2:00-3:00P.M. at the Church. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
