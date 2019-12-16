|
Willie Mae "Pattie Ann" Miller
Anderson - Mrs. Willie Mae "Pattie Ann" Johnson Miller, 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Condor Health Anderson (formerly Ellenburg Nursing Center).
She is survived by her four sisters, Bobbie J. Holmes, Daisy R. Burriss, Kathleen J. Campbell, and Deborah A. Stevenson all of Anderson, SC; three brothers, Rayfus L. (Lois) Jones, Robert L. Johnson both of Anderson, SC, and Micheal R. Johnson of Columbia, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther "Jackie" Miller; parents, Willie Frank and Fannie Mae Johnson; grandparents, Sam and Nina Galloway and Brisco and Bessie Stowers Jones; and two brothers, Willie Frank Johnson, Jr. and James Larry Johnson.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family is at the home of her sister, Bobbie Jean Holmes, 207 Arlington Avenue Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019