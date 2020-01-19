|
|
Willie O.B. Carter, Jr.
Six Mile - Willie O.B. Carter, Jr., 54, of Six Mile, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Born October 18, 1965 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Willie O.B. Carter and Annie Louise Rucker Carter. He was a graduate of Westside High School.
He is survived by his brothers, Tommy Carter (Sharon) of Anderson, SC and Johnny Carter (Lynn) of Elberton, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bobby Carter.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at New Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, 298 Memorial Dr., Seneca, SC 29672.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020