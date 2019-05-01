Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, DB Walker Funeral Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, DB Walker Funeral Services
Williamston - Willie "Skeet" Simmons, 73, of 1 Minor Street, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Born in Anderson County he was the son of Rochelle Simmons Sr. and Slemer McGee Simmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Cordell Devon Simmons and ten siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Ruth Dean Simmons, Piedmont, SC; daughter, Cassandra Simmons, Easley, SC; sister, Adell Jones, Anderson, SC and three grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2 pm Thursday in the Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, DB Walker Funeral Services where the family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8:30 pm.

Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences at www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 1, 2019
