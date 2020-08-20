1/1
Wilma K. Evans
Wilma K. Evans

Anderson - Wilma K. Evans, 95, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was born on April 3, 1925 in Anderson and was a daughter of the late John Thomas Kelley and Brodie Ginn Kelley. She was married to James "Jimmy" Albert Evans until his death in 1972.

Wilma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved Gospel music and especially loved listening to her family sing. She was a long-time, faithful member of Temple Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Landis K. Evans, Rudy Evans (Sue), and Galen Wright (Bobby) of Anderson; grandchildren, Bryan, Lisa, Susan, Lori, Keri and April; four step-grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason S. Lawrence; brothers, Cecil, Arnold, Norman and Lyndon Kelley; half-brother, W.T. Kelley; sisters, Estelle Kelley and Phyllis Osborne; and two great-granddaughters.

Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Saturday, August 22, 2020 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12:30-1:30pm. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will be in Old Silver Brook Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and the family prefers that masks be worn by those attending the service.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2905 Standridge Rd., Anderson, SC 29626.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
