Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-4027
Wilma McCarley Fleming

Wilma McCarley Fleming Obituary
Wilma McCarley Fleming

Abbeville, SC - Wilma McCarley Fleming, 95, of Abbeville, wife of the late Otis M. Fleming, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Lowndesville, SC to the late Pru and Katherine Burton McCarley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM on Saturday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. James Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2576 Calhoun Falls Hwy, Elberton, GA.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Fleming family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
