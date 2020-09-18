Wilma Pulliam Kelly
Honea Path - Mrs. Wilma Pulliam Kelly, 89, of Honea Path, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Garden of Memories in Belton, SC.
Mrs. Kelly was born October 16, 1930, the only child of the late Leroy and Grace Lester Pulliam. She graduated from high school and went on to get her registered nursing degree. Mrs. Kelly retired from NHC Healthcare and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Kelly, daughter, Susan Kelly, and son-in-law Michael Branyon.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by two sons, Danny Kelly (Debbie) of Murrells Inlet, SC and Keith Kelly (Kalena) of Honea Path, SC; two daughters, Angela Blount (Hugh) of Eatonton, Ga and Cheryl Branyon of Honea Path, SC; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
