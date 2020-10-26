1/1
{ "" }
Winfred Henry Mize, Sr.

Anderson - Winfred Henry Mize, Sr., 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 1, 1930 in Anderson County, SC, and was the son of the late James Ernest Mize and Julie Belle Sosebee Mize. He was married to Lois Mize until her death in 2014.

Winfred was a 1947 graduate of Boys High and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was the former owner of Mize Auto Parts, Inc. and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves. Winfred will be remembered as a true southern gentleman and good Christian. He was a member of First Baptist Church Anderson.

He is survived by his sons, Johnny Mize and Mark Mize (Helen); siblings, Benny, Roger, Shirley, and Margaret; grandchildren, Andy and Amanda; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Winfred H. Mize, Jr. and Eric Mize; and brother, Amos Mize.

The funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service between the hours of 9:00 am and noon at The McDougald Funeral Home. Even though the family cannot personally greet everyone, please drop by to sign the Guest Register.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St, Ste. 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
