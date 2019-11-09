|
|
Wyndell M. Byrd
Belton - Wyndell M. Byrd, 80, of Belton, husband of Linda Nelson Byrd for 60+ years, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, November 8, 2019 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Marvin O. and Evelyn Parker Byrd. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church Belton.
In addition to his wife Linda, Mr. Byrd is survived by their daughter, Sherri Byrd Snyder; their son, W. Andrew Byrd and his wife, Tyree; five grandchildren, Mitchell Byrd Snyder and his wife, Annalee, Maggie Snyder Newsome and her husband, Nick, Merritt Byrd Bell and her husband, Cameron, A. Parker Byrd, and Anna Clair Byrd; one sister, Abbie Byrd Dickinson and her husband, Bill; a sister-in-law, Janet Nelson Higginbotham and her husband, David; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Belton, with Pastor T. Dale Lynch officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Interment will be in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: First Baptist Church Belton, 105 Brown Ave, Belton, SC 29627.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019