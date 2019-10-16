|
Yolandra Shenika Dotson
Abbeville - Yolandra Shenika Dotson, 41, died Thursday, October 10, 2019.
She is survived by daughter, Ciera Miller, Orangeburg, SC; son, Robert Justin Miller, and parents, Marvin and Ella Jean Dotson, all of Due West, SC; fiancé, Kevin Clark, Abbeville, SC; two brothers, Ant'jua and Jason Dotson; two sisters, Angela (Gary) Donald and Marlo (Marvin) Crawford.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, Kevin Latimer and Tangela Lawson.
Funeral services are 1 pm Thursday at Springfield Baptist Church and the body will be placed in the church at 12 noon. Burial in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of her parents, 188 Mt. Lebanon Road, Due West, SC.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker and D.B. Walker Funeral Services.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019