Mrs. Zelma Robinson



Anderson S.C -



Mrs. Zelma Robinson age 87, of 104 Whispering Pines Drive passed Monday at the Rainey Hospice House. She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the late R.L. and Marion Watson. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband Levell Robinson of the home, one daughter Valerie A. Robinson, one son Darryl A. Robinson (Rochelle), three sisters, Wilhelminia Watson, Ruby Crayton, and Ruth Manning. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 11:00-6:00P.M. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









