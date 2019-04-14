Zelpha M. Fields



Anderson - Zelpha "Zet" Manning Fields entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 92, a dutiful and faithful life lived.



Zet was born on December 7, 1926 in Fort Mill, South Carolina to Lloyd James and Polly Darby Manning, the first of five children. She married the love of her life, Roy William Fields, on February 23, 1946. Together, they raised two children, Cheryl and Steve.



Zet's feisty personality and love for the Lord served her well in her life. As the family matriarch, she led her family with God's word and love. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the strength and power of Jesus Christ's love. She eagerly anticipated the beauty and peace that awaited her after her Earthly life.



In addition to her parents, Zet was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy, and two siblings, Alvin Manning and Elizabeth "Lib" Stasny. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Dendy) Clardy, and her son Steve (Linda) Fields, two siblings Annie Sue Waters and Jerry (Jackie) Manning, four grandchildren Michael (Michelle) Clardy, Allison Clardy Callahan, Brooke Fields, and Haley (Anthony) Smith, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.



A Celebration of Zet's life will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 12:30 PM with Reverend Tom Owen and Reverend Harvey Hughes officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the celebration at 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Zet to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.



The family will be at the home of Dendy and Cheryl Clardy,134 Howard McGee Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019