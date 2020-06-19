Zonnie Pruitt



Donalds, SC - Zonnie Pruitt, 85, of 153 Willie Kay Road, Donalds, SC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Anderson County to the late Aaron Beaty and Ercie Rutledge. She was a member of the New Friendship Baptist Church, Honea Path, SC.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Pruitt, son, David Stanley Pruitt and granddaughter, Tabitha Arnold.



She is survived by five children, Larry Don, Terry Anthony and Randy Dale Pruitt, Nancy Sampson and Kim Holloway; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.



Graveside services are 2 pm Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery and the body will be on view Saturday from 4-8 at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.



The family is at the home.



Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.









