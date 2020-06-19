Zonnie Pruitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zonnie Pruitt

Donalds, SC - Zonnie Pruitt, 85, of 153 Willie Kay Road, Donalds, SC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Anderson County to the late Aaron Beaty and Ercie Rutledge. She was a member of the New Friendship Baptist Church, Honea Path, SC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Pruitt, son, David Stanley Pruitt and granddaughter, Tabitha Arnold.

She is survived by five children, Larry Don, Terry Anthony and Randy Dale Pruitt, Nancy Sampson and Kim Holloway; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Graveside services are 2 pm Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery and the body will be on view Saturday from 4-8 at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.

The family is at the home.

Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
95 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
(864) 456-2680
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved