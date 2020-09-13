1/1
Alan Franklin Fink
1931 - 2020
Alan Franklin Fink

September 9, 1931 - September 4, 2020

Alan Franklin Fink, 88, of Charlotte, passed away, Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at Atrium Health–Main. Alan was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Clarence Lee Fink and Bessie Thompson Fink. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and was a combat veteran serving as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he became an advisor for the Western Electric Company. He served the Newell community as a member and treasurer of the Newell Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Alan was an active member and former Deacon of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. He loved his family, the New York Yankees, and vegetable gardening, annually sharing the fruits of his labor with neighbors. He was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Robinson and Jean Ridenhour; and brother, John Fink.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Susie Wright Fink; daughter, Janet F. Marsh and husband, Ken; son, Mick Fink and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Aly Lemons and husband, Isaiah, Sydney Marsh and Noah Marsh.

A private graveside service is being scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled when restrictions permit a proper event.

Memorials may be directed to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant

www.gordonfunerlhome.com



Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
September 12, 2020
Mr Fink was a true friend. He would call often to check on me and say hello. I met him at the Toyota dealership. He would call me when he needed service. Then when I became the pastor of Newell Baptist Church, he would often come and join our service. He last called me on 8/17/20 just to check on me. I will miss him so much. He was a precious, generous man.
Scott Keith
Friend
