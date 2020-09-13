Alan Franklin FinkSeptember 9, 1931 - September 4, 2020Alan Franklin Fink, 88, of Charlotte, passed away, Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at Atrium Health–Main. Alan was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Clarence Lee Fink and Bessie Thompson Fink. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and was a combat veteran serving as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he became an advisor for the Western Electric Company. He served the Newell community as a member and treasurer of the Newell Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Alan was an active member and former Deacon of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. He loved his family, the New York Yankees, and vegetable gardening, annually sharing the fruits of his labor with neighbors. He was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Robinson and Jean Ridenhour; and brother, John Fink.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Susie Wright Fink; daughter, Janet F. Marsh and husband, Ken; son, Mick Fink and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Aly Lemons and husband, Isaiah, Sydney Marsh and Noah Marsh.A private graveside service is being scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled when restrictions permit a proper event.Memorials may be directed to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213.Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant