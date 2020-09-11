Smith, Aydan "Bam Bam" Gabriel
June 16, 2014 - September 3, 2020
Aydan Gabriel "Bam Bam" Smith passed away at his home on September 3, 2020 due to a tragic accident. He was born June 16, 2014 in Winston-Salem to Daniel and Susan Smith. Aydan was a student at King Elementary School. He enjoyed playing Sonic and Super Mario, watching YouTube, and listening to his favorite band, Skillet. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Harp, Jr., great-grandparents, Mary Hauser, Harold Hauser, and Ella Mae Scott Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Bethany "Skittles" Smith; grandparents, Mary "Googram" Harp, Karen "Maw Maw" (Joseph "Paw Paw") Cauthen, and Tom "Grandpa" (Elaine) Smith; great-grandparents, Zona "Grand-Nana" Sanders, Willene "Ganny Lene" Cauthen and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held for Aydan at King Christian Center and interment will follow at Mount Pleasant United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me Page under Susan Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
