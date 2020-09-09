1/1
Bert Nelson Chapman
1961 - 2020
Bert Nelson Chapman

December 14, 1961 - August 31, 2020

Bert Nelson Chapman, 58, of Concord, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Mr. Chapman was born Dec. 14, 1961, in Macon, Ga., to the late H.N. "Bill" Chapman and Peggy Jean Mathews. Bert was a graduate of Southwest High School in Macon and was a certified mechanical elevator technician for over 20 years.

Bert was a kind and generous man, who was always quick to assist friends and neighbors who needed help. Bert was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He loved the mountains and was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing with his Dad. He enjoyed repairing and restoring grandfather pendulum clocks.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Buck Chapman; and brother-in-law, Danny McKee.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hartsell Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel, officiated by the Rev Tim Newton.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Chapman of Concord; stepdaughter, Jessica Marcel (Chris) of Concord; son, Jeff Chapman (Randi) of Trinity; mother, Peggy Mathews Chapman of Macon; brother, Don Chapman of Lexington; sister, Melanie Barone of Macon; father-in-law, James McKee (Carol) of Dahlonega, Ga., mother-in-law, Cynthia McKee of Gainesville, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Laurie Davis (Al Sims) of Griffin, Ga., Kathy McKee (Haven Hawley) of Gainesville; granddaughters, Suzanna and Joy Chapman; stepgrandsons, Darin Clubb and Xander Marcel; niece, Nikki White; and nephews, Shawn Cox and Chris Chapman.

Hartsell Funeral Home

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-1161
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
