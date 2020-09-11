1/1
Betty Anita Tallman Honbarrier
1949 - 2020
Betty Anita Tallman Honbarrier

June 10, 1949 - September 9, 2020

Betty Anita Tallman Honbarrier, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1949, a daughter of the late Raymond and Louise Tallman of Bristol, Tenn.

She was a homemaker and spent her time taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord and had a heart for helping others in their time of need. She was faithful to church until her health would not allow her to attend. She loved her church family and friends and enjoyed the outings with the "Seniors". Her favorite hobbies were fishing and going to yard sales. She had a love for the mountains where she born and raised. She is a member of Crown Pointe Baptist Church in Kannapolis.

She is survived by her husband, Dewey Honbarrier of Kannapolis; brother, Larry Tallman of Kannapolis; children, David Winecoff (Tammy), Tammy Barnhardt (Danny), Robin (Ninki) Eddleman (Tim), and Bonnie Broome (Darryl); 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Crown Point Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Gene Beaver. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Whitley's Funeral Home.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crown Point Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
