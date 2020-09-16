1/1
Betty Estelle Downum Bost
1942 - 2020
Betty Estelle Downum Bost

Mrs. Betty Estelle Downum Bost, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Landings of Cabarrus in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Joe Harding will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

She was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Roosevelt Downum and Elnah Taylor Downum.

Betty worked in banking her entire career of over 35 years. Working as a Personal Banker, she started at Wachovia Bank, which became First Union Bank on to Wells Fargo, where she retired.

Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling and animals, especially her cats.

Survivors include a number of cousins; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank The Landings of Cabarrus and Hospice of Cabarrus County for taking such good care of Betty.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

