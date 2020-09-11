1/1
Betty Jeanne Overcash Stewart
1928 - 2020
Betty Jeanne Overcash Stewart

December 7, 1928 - September 7, 2020

Betty Jeanne Overcash Stewart, of Concord, took her last breath and fell peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus after a short illness, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1928, she lived a long and full life of almost 92 years.

Betty was a worshiper and servant of The Lord at Kerr St. UMC, in Concord, until her health failed. She was a friend to everyone she met, and she loved her family fiercely.

Betty was preceded by her parents, J.C. and Bonnie Dorothy Furr Stewart; sister, Anita Berry; brothers, Joseph and Baxter Stewart; and the love of her life, husband of 57 years, David Taylor Overcash (d. 2004).

Betty is survived by her son, David Stewart Overcash and his wife, Lauren; granddaughter, Sarah Overcash all of Clifton, N.J.; niece, Starr Stewart Harrold; nephews, Joseph, John and James Stewart; and grand-nieces and -nephews.

A COVID-19 restricted memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, at Carolina Memorial Park, in Kannapolis, in the Mausoleum/Chapel, where Betty's earthly remains will be interred in a shared urn with David Taylor Overcash.

Hartsell Funeral Home

www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
