Carolyn O. Howie
1931 - 2020
Carolyn O. Howie

September 8, 1931 - September 15, 2020

Carolyn O. Howie, 89, of Brevard, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Asheville, to the late Zebulon "Frank" Osborne and the late Lorene York Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Parks Hunter Howie Sr.; brothers, Zeb Osborne, York Osborne; sister, Sarah Osborne; and daughter, Sandra O. Howie.

She leaves behind, to treasure her memory, her six loving children, Jim Wolfe and wife, Ellen, Beth Alexander and husband, Don, Jeanne Howie, Rebecca Beard, Hunter Howie and wife, Robin, and Tracy Howie; nine grandchildren, Jon Wolfe and wife, Mandy, Mary Katherine Hale and husband, Gordon, Justin Alexander and fiancée, Dani Warren, Andrea McCumber and husband, Jeff, Catherine Nielsen and husband, David, Ben Beard and wife, Taylor, Weston Beard and fiancée, Jessi Grassley, Jesse Beard and Matthew Howie; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Mia, Hannah, Abigail, Chandler, Parks, Logan and Thomas; as well as sisters, Janet Hoke and Linda Yandle.

Carolyn was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a servant's heart and always helped those who needed special care. She was a dedicated member of Harrisburg Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was a great cook and loved taking care of her family. She kept a wonderful garden and loved tending to her flowers. Carolyn will be dearly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 20), at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Andrea McCumber and Jeff McCumber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transylvania Habitat for Humanity, 692 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712; or Sharing House, 164 Duckworth Ave., Brevard, NC 28712.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd
Harrisburg, NC 28075
(704) 247-1722
