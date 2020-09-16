1/1
Cecil Sylvester Ritch
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Sylvester Ritch

January 28, 1928 - September 12, 2020

Cecil Sylvester Ritch, 92, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Cecil was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Moore County, to the late Seab Funderburk Ritch and the late Anna Iona Hagler Ritch. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Juanita Eury Ritch; brothers, Ira Ritch, John Ritch, and Ed Ritch; and sisters, Jessie Alexander and Doris Sheppard.

Cecil was a Charter Member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, career employee of Cannon Mills Plant 9 and part-time employee of Rosecrest Farm.

Survivors include daughters, Mary Louise (Curtis) Tucker of Locust, Rebecca (Mike) Pinion of Midland, Cynthia Ritch of Midland, Glenda (Gene) Hopkins of Medway, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Coy (Brenda) Ritch of Harrisburg, Seab Ritch of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Anna Mae Helms of Charlotte, Laura Johnson of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A public viewing was held Monday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 100 Pine Grove Church Rd., in Concord.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland

www.hartsellfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved