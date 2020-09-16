Cecil Sylvester RitchJanuary 28, 1928 - September 12, 2020Cecil Sylvester Ritch, 92, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Cecil was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Moore County, to the late Seab Funderburk Ritch and the late Anna Iona Hagler Ritch. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Juanita Eury Ritch; brothers, Ira Ritch, John Ritch, and Ed Ritch; and sisters, Jessie Alexander and Doris Sheppard.Cecil was a Charter Member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, career employee of Cannon Mills Plant 9 and part-time employee of Rosecrest Farm.Survivors include daughters, Mary Louise (Curtis) Tucker of Locust, Rebecca (Mike) Pinion of Midland, Cynthia Ritch of Midland, Glenda (Gene) Hopkins of Medway, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Coy (Brenda) Ritch of Harrisburg, Seab Ritch of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Anna Mae Helms of Charlotte, Laura Johnson of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.A public viewing was held Monday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland.A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 100 Pine Grove Church Rd., in Concord.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland