Charles Fredrick Watson
1965 - 2020
Charles Fredrick Watson

January 18, 1965 - September 15, 2020

Charles Fredrick Watson, 55, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born Jan. 18, 1965 in DeLand, Fla. Freddy was predeceased by both his parents, Herman Fredrick Watson and Ruby Beatrice Little Watson; his sister, Patsy Sue Williams; and his brother, Oscar Wayne Morgan.

Left to cherish his memory are his godson whom he adored, Zander Wade Hilburn; his brother, Ronnie Watson; his nephew, Ronnie Lee; his sister, Sharon Darlene Cox; his niece, Ruby McClamrock- Robinson; his very special friends, Becky and Randy Miller; lots of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord, with burial immediately following at West Concord Cemetery, Union Cemetery Rd. in Concord.

Freddy enjoyed spending all his time with Zander, they would go fishing, playing at the park and shopping for toys. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com


Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
SEP
23
Funeral
12:00 PM
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
SEP
23
Burial
West Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 793-1600
