Charles Fredrick WatsonJanuary 18, 1965 - September 15, 2020Charles Fredrick Watson, 55, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.He was born Jan. 18, 1965 in DeLand, Fla. Freddy was predeceased by both his parents, Herman Fredrick Watson and Ruby Beatrice Little Watson; his sister, Patsy Sue Williams; and his brother, Oscar Wayne Morgan.Left to cherish his memory are his godson whom he adored, Zander Wade Hilburn; his brother, Ronnie Watson; his nephew, Ronnie Lee; his sister, Sharon Darlene Cox; his niece, Ruby McClamrock- Robinson; his very special friends, Becky and Randy Miller; lots of extended family members and friends.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord, with burial immediately following at West Concord Cemetery, Union Cemetery Rd. in Concord.Freddy enjoyed spending all his time with Zander, they would go fishing, playing at the park and shopping for toys. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.