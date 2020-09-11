Colleen Stamey GoodmanSeptember 9, 2020Colleen Stamey Goodman, 88, of Kannapolis, left this world to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County and a lifelong resident of Kannapolis.Colleen had a great love for her family and her church family. She loved working with flowers and yardwork. Colleen was a lifelong member of Earle St./Enochville Church of God where she was a tireless worker in support of the church. She helped start a number of projects and was a former Sunday school teacher for the Ladies Bible Class for many years. She will be greatly missed.Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Goodman; her parents, Paul Stamey and Beatrice Couch; and brothers, Louis, Donnie and Daryle Stamey.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Leroy Goodman (Brenda), Steve Goodman (Jean); daughter, Diane Barr (Phil); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, P.J., Brian and Jeff Stamey; and sisters, Frankie and Melony.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Enochville Church of God officiated by the Rev. Carl Fosdick. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow.Memorials may be made to Enochville Church of God, 199 N Enochville Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home