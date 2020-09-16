Daniel Steve GoodmanSeptember 14, 2020Daniel Steve Goodman, 69, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.Steve grew up in Rockwell and was a long-time employee at Bendix-Westinghouse and retired after many years of service from Rowan-Salisbury School System. Steve was a talented "grease-monkey" and could build and repair anything mechanical. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycles and golf cart. As a born-again Christian, Steve loved the Lord and attended Sloan Lake Community Church.He was dearly loved by his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Zelia Goodman, and his first wife, Lougenia (Lou) Faw Goodman.He is survived by his loving wife, Ninetta Pousch Goodman; one daughter, Crystal Sifford (Randall); and one son, Todd Goodman (Pam). Also remaining to cherish his memory are two sisters, Wanda Efird (James) and Patricia "Sissy" Sloop (Steve); and a brother, Buck Goodman (Stacy). Steve was blessed with three dear grandchildren, Hannah Couchenour (Daniel), Kolby Fisher, and Sawyer Sifford; along with many loving nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at Sloan Lake Community Church today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at 7 p.m., officiated by Dr. Zack Sizemore.Inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sloan Lake Community Church, 140 Glory Rd., China Grove, NC 28023.Whitley's Funeral Home