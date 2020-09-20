1/1
Deborah Winsor Barrett Stone
1952 - 2020
Deborah Winsor Barrett Stone

August 18, 1952 - September 17, 2020

Deborah Winsor Barrett Stone, 68, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Little Compton, R.I.

Debbie was born Aug. 18, 1952, in West Chester, Pa., to the late Priscilla Winsor Shaw Barrett and David Raymond Barrett.

Debbie had worked as a legal assistant at a few different law firms in the Hilton Head, S.C. area. She enjoyed gardening and cooking/baking for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Howard Stone; father, David Raymond Barrett; daughter, Allison Winsor Bonner and husband, Morgan; son, Benjamin Semple; brothers, Brad Barrett, Steven Barrett, Todd Barrett, Bill Smithson, Tom Smithson; and grandchildren, Macias, Anara and Persephone Bonner, Wyeth Semple and Kate Sylvester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA; or Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
