Doris Barnhardt Furr
1933 - 2020
Doris Barnhardt Furr

August 4, 1933 - September 1, 2020

Doris Leona Barnhardt Furr, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. Funeral services will be held today (Sunday, Sept. 6), at 3 p.m., at Friendship United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Duane Jarman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Furr family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Doris was born in Cabarrus County, Aug. 4, 1933, to the late Franklin Barnhardt and Dora Holland Barnhardt. She was a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a Customer Service Representative for First Union Bank. She had a large collection of hummingbird related memorabilia. Her family will always remember her for being a loving wife, mother and home keeper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and George Barnhardt; and sister Jennie Mae Barrier.

She is survived by her husband, Henry "Bub" Furr; son, Tony Furr and wife, Sally Cotey; grandsons, David and Jason Furr; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Kylie.

Memorials in Doris' honor may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1382, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant

www.gordonfuneralhome.com


Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
