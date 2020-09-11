1/1
Elizabeth Anne Lowery "Betty" Ackerly
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery Ackerly

Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery Ackerly, 80, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Continue Care Hospital at University in Charlotte.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mrs. Ackerly was born June 27, 1940, in London, England. She was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Anne Lowery. She was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed pottery, gardening, and flowers and was a fan of the former Kannapolis Intimidators.

Mrs. Ackerly is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.; four children, Andrea Hart of Charlotte, Tammy Interiano of Charlotte, Victoria Miles and husband, Michael, of Rockwell and Edward Ackerly Jr. and wife, Monica, of New Jersey; two sisters, Pauline Hughes and Sonya Ogilvie; two brothers, Bryan Lowery and Leslie Ogilvie, all of England; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved