Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery AckerlyMrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery Ackerly, 80, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Continue Care Hospital at University in Charlotte.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Mrs. Ackerly was born June 27, 1940, in London, England. She was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Anne Lowery. She was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed pottery, gardening, and flowers and was a fan of the former Kannapolis Intimidators.Mrs. Ackerly is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.; four children, Andrea Hart of Charlotte, Tammy Interiano of Charlotte, Victoria Miles and husband, Michael, of Rockwell and Edward Ackerly Jr. and wife, Monica, of New Jersey; two sisters, Pauline Hughes and Sonya Ogilvie; two brothers, Bryan Lowery and Leslie Ogilvie, all of England; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory