1/1
Elizabeth Henley Vanderburg
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Henley Vanderburg

June 1, 1938 - September 13, 2020

Elizabeth Henley Vanderburg, 82, went home to be with her Savior Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Funeral services for Mrs. Vanderburg will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at CFA-Village Suite 15, at 4 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Douglas Witherup. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at CFA-Village Suite 15, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Cold Water Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Vanderbug was born June 1, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late Buford Henley and Clemmie Love Henley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Warren Vanderburg. She served many years as a Pastor with the First Assembly Church within a variety of many ministries. She also was a Pastor with Foursquare Church. She touched many people's lives through her ministry and prayers.

Mrs. Vanderburg is survived by her sons and their wives, Timothy and Marsha Vanderburg, Steven and Ellen Vanderburg, Dennis and Kristina Vanderburg, Micah and Kellie Vanderburg; her daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Phillip Smith; sister, Violet and her husband, Cecil Allman. She also had 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com


Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
CFA-Village Suite 15
SEP
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
CFA-Village Suite 15
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
