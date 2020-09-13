Elizabeth Ross Bare Continued...



Betsy graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in English education. As a student, she worked on Franklin Street as a salesclerk for Town & Campus clothing store and developed life-long loves for the town of Chapel Hill and for competitive bridge.



On Saturday, Nov. 21, 1964, The Daily Tar Heel newspaper carried a photo of Betsy on Page one of its special "Beat Dook" edition, "The biggest Carolina football game of the season was officially kicked off yesterday with the annual Pi Kappa Alpha 'Beat Dook' Parade. Betsy Ross, a junior from Concord, as queen of the festivities, reigned over the celebration as it marched from Woolen Gym down Franklin Street."



In June 1965, Betsy married Dan Warren III, of Snow Hill, at a church ceremony in her hometown. Her husband entered dental school that fall. The couple lived in Chapel Hill, including a stint in the University's old married student housing complex. During this time, Betsy taught in the Chapel Hill and Chatham County schools. Reflecting her own love of reading, Betsy devoted her education career to helping every child learn to read. With her childhood marked by her mother's long-term battle with cancer, Betsy told stories of hiding away upstairs and transporting herself to faraway places by reading book after book.



In 1969, Betsy gave birth to a daughter, Elizabeth Leslie Warren, named for Betsy's beloved Aunt Lib. With her husband and daughter, Betsy lived briefly in Puerto Rico as part of Dan's military service. Betsy earned a master's degree in reading instruction from UNC in 1972, further refining her role as a specialist devoted to unlocking reading skills for all children.



The couple moved to Greenville in 1973, as Dan set up a dental practice. In Greenville, Betsy taught in the city schools and was named Outstanding Young Educator in 1975. She wrote the diagnostic manual for Greenville reading programs, supervised reading teachers and created for the first time specialized reading programs targeting children with special needs. Betsy earned master's degree in educational supervision and administration from East Carolina University in 1978.



After Betsy and Dan were divorced, she left teaching to enter law school at Wake Forest. She clerked for a Greenville firm in summers of 1979 and 1980. At Wake Forest School of Law (Class of 1981), Betsy was president of the Student Bar Association, recipient of the N.C. Academy of Trial Lawyers' Award and the Book Award in Law and Forensic Medicine. She worked as teaching assistant for Professor Kenneth Zick and served as the law school's representative at the ABA-Student Law Division National Conference in San Francisco.



Upon graduation from Wake Forest Law School, Betsy worked for a Greenville law firm for two years before becoming an Assistant District Attorney, serving under the elected D.A., Thomas Haigwood. Betsy held that position from 1983 to 1993. She was a member of the N.C. State Bar and the Federal Court, Eastern District of N.C. Bar.



As an Assistant District Attorney, Betsy specialized in felony trial preparation. In the days before desktop computer design, Betsy took great pride in creating her own color-coded and labeling systems to organize criminal files and would arrive early to work and stay late in order to perfect the approach. In District Court, where N.C. adjudicates misdemeanor offenses, Betsy was a fierce and clever prosecutor. Often as the only woman in an old-boy network of defense attorneys and judges, Betsy summed up the general nature of District Court offenses as "the failure to do right." On one occasion, when a couple swore out cross-complaints of assault, Betsy successfully convicted the man of assaulting his partner, then had the couple switch seats in the courtroom, she successfully convicted the woman for assaulting the man.



Betsy was a constant champion for children. She led enforcement of obscure aspects of child-care law, both civil and criminal, that arise when the father lives in a different state and is required to pay child support in North Carolina. Betsy was a frequent speaker and panelist at professional conferences and served as an Instructor for Legal Research courses at Pitt Community College. A gregarious people person in every undertaking, Betsy's courtroom relationships put her on a first-name basis with all of the cops and State Bureau of Investigative officers in Greenville and with most of the local criminals.



In 1988, Betsy met a local newspaper reporter, John Bare, and began a relationship that would lead to a wedding on Halloween Day 1992, in the fellowship hall of Concord's First Presbyterian Church. The couple remained married through the rest of Betsy's life. They were practiced at long-distance relationships. At Betsy's urging, John began graduate school in Chapel Hill in 1989. The couple lived and played in both towns until 1993, when Betsy secured a position with Attorney General Mike Easley's N.C. Justice Department. Betsy and John combined households at a new residence in Cary.



Betsy worked as an Associate Attorney General in the newly created Citizens' Rights Division, providing support to victims, improving juvenile court, and addressing elder abuse, hate crimes and domestic violence. In this role, Betsy drafted new legislation for the Juvenile Code and for Drug Courts for the General Assembly's 1994 Extraordinary Session on Crime, the 1995 Session and the 1996 2nd Extraordinary Session on Crime. She developed and led the Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, which championed community policing. She spoke to community groups and police training units throughout the state. Betsy developed a program for Crisis Intervention Teams to mediate school violence issues. She was among the early innovators for diversion programs and helped children and families receive supportive services, in lieu of entering the criminal system. Betsy was among a group of leaders recognized by the White House in 1995 for use of Drug Courts, favoring treatment over punishment. In 1997, Betsy and John underwent another set of professional transitions. Betsy left the Attorney General's office to join the juvenile court team in the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office, at the time led by D.A. Peter Gilchrist. The move allowed Betsy to return to her childhood home in Concord. Having completed his Ph.D., John took a position with a charitable foundation in Miami. Betsy's 1998 breast cancer surgery and treatment disrupted the couple's plans to spend time in both Miami and Concord.



To be continued...



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store