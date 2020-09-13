Elizabeth Ross Bare Continued...In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Dean Ross; and rescue dogs, Louis, Koko, Yum-Yum, Simon, Audrey and Max.Betsy is survived by her husband, John; two rescue dogs, Winston and Isadora; daughter, Elizabeth Warren-Mikes and husband, Brian Mikes, of Chicago, Ill. and their daughters, Caroline Elizabeth and Anna Adair; stepmother, Doris Beasley Ross of Black Mountain; brother, Thomas Lee Ross III and wife, Patricia Ross, of Blowing Rock and his daughters, Caroline and Hadley; brother, Leslie Calvin Ross and wife, Staci, of Fuquay Varina; stepsister, Rebecca Patten and husband, Bill Patten, of Concord and their children, William, Adelle and Hannah Ross; stepbrother, Walter Hannah and wife, Susan Hannah, of Concord and their children, Laura and Ross; half-brother, David Ross and wife, Katie Ross of Black Mountain; half-sister, Dr. Laura Ross Loehr and husband, Dr. Steven Loehr, of Durham and their daughter, Millicent, and son, Carson; cousins, Caroline Greer of Spartanburg, S.C., and George Patterson III of Concord; in-laws, Wayne and Anita Bare of Garner, Amy and Ed Buchan and daughter, Leah of Raleigh, Dr. Laura and Dr. Chris Johnsrude of Ben of Prospect, Ky., and their children, Sarah and Ben.Wilkinson Funeral Home