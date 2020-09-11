Eva Mae Goins Mitchell SetzerMarch 9, 1932 - September 9, 2020Eva Mae Goins Mitchell Setzer, 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence.She was born March 9, 1932, to the late Ralph Goins and Brinttie Stamey Goins, in Burke County. Eva was a member of Westview United Methodist Church. She volunteered, for 38 years, for the Red Cross at Frye Regional Medical Center and was a faithful member of the American Legion Auxiliary, for 52 years. Eva also worked for many years in sales at Zerden's.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles R. Mitchell; second husband, James B. Setzer; daughter, Charlie Mitchell Maxwell; sister, Miranda Dobson; and stepson, Scott Setzer.Survivors include her daughters, Elissa Mitchell and husband, Drude Corbet and Cheryl Mitchell Clark and husband, Dwayne; stepdaughter, Tressa Cline; step son, Robert Bobbie Setzer, all of Hickory; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine Bowman of Conover.A funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. The Rev. Pete Ross will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Fairgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home