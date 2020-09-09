Garren Daffin SmithApril 20, 1929 - September 6, 2020Mr. Garren Daffin Smith, of Memory Ln. in Concord, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.His funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Bob Tallent. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.Garren was born April 20, 1929, in Cabarrus County, to the late Moffit Moose Smith and Minnie Lee Kestle Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Billie C. Smith, Phyllis C. Smith and Betty S. Smith; and brothers, Robert, Dale, Merl, and Kenneth Smith.Garren graduated from Odell High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later worked for Concord Telephone Company and went on to The City of Concord, Light & Water Department, where he retired as sewer repair foreman. Garren loved time with family and watching western and war movies. He was "always ready to go" when the time was right.Garren is survived by his son G. Clark Smith; stepson, Ricky L. McClellan; stepdaughters, Sharon Penninger, Sylvia Johnson, Susan Burger, and Glenda McClellan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, John Smith, Larry Smith, and Elwood Smith; sister, Betty G. Crook; and a number of nieces and nephews.Wilkinson Funeral Home