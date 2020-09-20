1/1
January Bass "Jan" Culler
1951 - 2020
January "Jan" Bass Culler

March 14, 1951 - September 17, 2020

January Bass Culler, 69, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.

Jan was born March 14, 1951, in Dunn, to the late, Louis Alton Bass and the late, Viola Bass. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jamie Johnson; and brother, Louis O'Neil Bass.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cremations, 3892 Hwy. 73 E. in Concord, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m., officiated by the Revs. Bill Blackwelder and Bobby Tallent. Burial will immediately follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy. 73 E. in Concord.

Jan leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Mike Culler; children, Ray (Angie) Johnson, Austin (fiancée, Samantha Fowler) Culler, Elizabeth (fiancé, James Green) Culler and Michael (Lisa) Culler Jr.; grandchildren, Caleb (Sara) Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Aylen Culler, Garret Adams, Hanna Adams, Noah Adams, Bradley Culler, Dylan Culler, Baily Culler, Tiffany Price, Dillon Manus, and Alex Manus; daughter-in-law, April Johnson; many extended family members and friends.

Jan enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to older gospel music, being with all her family and friends, yard work, traveling, and fishing. She was very adamant about keeping a clean house, always told people the bitter truth, very smart and would do anything she could for anyone.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com


Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
SEP
21
Funeral
02:00 PM
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
SEP
21
Burial
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 793-1600
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christy Bush
September 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. God bless you.
David, Vicki, and Amy Hornsby
Vicki Hornsby
Family
September 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vicki Hornsby
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
