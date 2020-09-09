1/1
Joyce Ann Logan White
1942 - 2020
Joyce Ann Logan White

October 24, 1942 - September 4, 2020

Mrs. Joyce Ann Logan White, 77, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Carol Carkin. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Joyce was born Oct. 24, 1942, in High Point, to the late Charlie "Bill" Frank Logan and Annie Lou Lowery Logan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Frank "Tommy" Logan Jr.

Joyce grew up in High Point and graduated from High Point Central High School, then attended Business Automation School in Charlotte, and worked in finance. Once she had children, she devoted her time to taking care of her family. She had a keen interest in her family history. From contacting 3rd or 4th cousins to getting any old family photos, Joyce and Charlie loved doing this together. She took an intense interest in all her family's activities, as long as she was able. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, spending time with family, including animals and especially her granddaughter, Hayden.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles "Charlie" Raymond White; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Doub and husband, Wake; grandchild, Hayden Elizabeth Doub of Huntersville; son, David "Dave" Charles White of Concord; and sister, Betty Lou Logan Goodman of High Point.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:30 - 12:45 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
SEP
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Joyce was my friend as far back as elementary school. Through all the years we managed to keep in touch. She was such a sweet person to know. To Charlie, Elizabeth, and David my heartfelt sympathies. May God keep you in his care.
Oranna Cook
