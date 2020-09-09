Joyce Ann Logan WhiteOctober 24, 1942 - September 4, 2020Mrs. Joyce Ann Logan White, 77, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Carol Carkin. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.Joyce was born Oct. 24, 1942, in High Point, to the late Charlie "Bill" Frank Logan and Annie Lou Lowery Logan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Frank "Tommy" Logan Jr.Joyce grew up in High Point and graduated from High Point Central High School, then attended Business Automation School in Charlotte, and worked in finance. Once she had children, she devoted her time to taking care of her family. She had a keen interest in her family history. From contacting 3rd or 4th cousins to getting any old family photos, Joyce and Charlie loved doing this together. She took an intense interest in all her family's activities, as long as she was able. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, spending time with family, including animals and especially her granddaughter, Hayden.She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles "Charlie" Raymond White; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Doub and husband, Wake; grandchild, Hayden Elizabeth Doub of Huntersville; son, David "Dave" Charles White of Concord; and sister, Betty Lou Logan Goodman of High Point.Wilkinson Funeral Home