Juanita Petrea HoltOctober 6, 1936 - September 9, 2020Juanita Petrea Holt, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.She was born October 6, 1936, a daughter of the late Oscar Joseph Petrea and Margaret Ketner Petrea. She was married to the love of her life, Carl Andrew Holt, Dec. 21, 1957 and Andrew passed away Nov. 12, 2014.Juanita graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 1954, and Evans Business College in 1955. Juanita was employed at Cannon/Fieldcrest/Pillowtex Mills for over 40 years as an Administrative Assistant to Traffic Manager, Mr. W.L. Murph Jr., in the Traffic/Logistics Department. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.Per her wishes, there will be no services.She is survived by her in-laws, David Holt (Vicky), Becky Holt (J.C. who is deceased) all of Kannapolis; Sam Holt of Ruby, S.C.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the neighbors, Am and Jim and Rose and Dick for the care they gave Juanita during the last few years and for her best friend, Deb Goodale for the love and care she has shown Juanita.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 201 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home