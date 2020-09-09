Michael Dallas HopkinsOctober 31, 1953 - September 5, 2020Michael Dallas Hopkins, 66, of Kannapolis, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, after a period of declining health.Services will be held at He's Alive Church in Kannapolis at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, with Pastor John Curran and the Rev. Wesley K. Judy officiating. His family will receive friends at the church the hour before the funeral. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service.Michael was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Mr. Ned Hopkins and Mrs. Carol Love Smith. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill Smith; and his sister, Debbie Hopkins.He was a lifelong area resident and member of He's Alive Church. Michael worked for U.S. Foods as a Sr. Territory Manager. He enjoyed golfing and tinkering with classic cars. Michael, in his younger years, helped coach baseball, soccer and football for the Winecoff and NW Cabarrus youth leagues.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Teresa White Hopkins of the home; sons, Matthew Hopkins (Cheri) of Concord, Timothy Hopkins (Kelly) of Kannapolis, Christopher Hopkins (Stephanie) of Concord; daughter, Caroline Hopkins of Kannapolis; and seven beloved grandchildren, Shawn, Ethan, Owen, Kadan, Nicholas, Easton and Karsyn.Memorials may be sent in his name to He's Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083; or Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home