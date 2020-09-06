Peggy Jean Blackwell BlackwelderJune 3, 1939 - September 2, 2020Peggy Jean Blackwell Blackwelder, 81, of Conover, passed away peacefully in Monticello, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.Peggy was born in Cabarrus County, June 3, 1939. She was one of 14 children born to Ernest M. and Mary Lou Mesimer Blackwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Irvin; brothers, Harold, Herman, Marvin, Arnold, Ed; and sisters, Helen Norris, Ruby Riley, Annie McGaha, Frances Hartsell, Margie Mainer, Margaret Hall, Beatrice Dancy, and Mildred Blackwell.She graduated from Hartsell High School in 1958, where she was Senior Class Queen. She was most known for her long career, of over 40 years, at Ellis' Jewelers, in downtown Concord, where she never met a stranger. Peggy thrived on the interaction she had with her customers and everyone that came into the store. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and would always help those in need. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cared for all animals and made a habit of feeding stray cats in her neighborhood.Mrs. Blackwelder is survived by her son, Todd Irvin and wife, Melissa, of Union Mills; daughters, Robin Allman and husband, Rick, of Newland; and Bobbie Little and husband, Shane, of Monticello; grandchildren, Carla King, Brandi Mason, Joseph Little, Griffin Houser; great-grandchildren, Braylin, Christine, Clara, and Caroline; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Big Bend Hospice at 925 W Washington St., Monticello, FL 32344.Wilkinson Funeral Home