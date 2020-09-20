1/1
Roger Dale Schenck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale Schenck

Mr. Roger Dale Schenck, 69, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home in Landis.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Christian Fellowship Church in Kannapolis.

Mr. Schenck was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Mooresville. He was a son of the late Raymond Lee Schenck and Mary Helen Boatwright Schenck. He retired from Fieldcrest-Cannon after 42 years where he worked in the #1 Weave Room. He attended Christian Fellowship Church.

Mr. Schenck is survived by his wife, Pauletta Lehman Schenck; four daughters, Shania Schenck of Landis, Holly Schenck of Mooresville, Sharlene Schenck and Melissa Wilhoit, both of Kannapolis; brother, Dennis Schenck and wife, Pat, of China Grove; sister, Tammy Schenck of Kannapolis; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved