Ruth Testerman Garvin
1946 - 2020
Ruth Testerman Garvin

June 13, 1946 - September 7, 2020

Ruth Testerman Garvin, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Whitley's Annex Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the Annex chapel.

She was born June 13, 1946, in Ashe Co., to the late Worley Testerman and Nell Mullis Testerman. Ruth was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She loved her church and was very active when she was able. She enjoyed her garden and flowers. She was an office manager for R.F. Shinn Construction.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Garvin Sr.; sister, Margaret Hudler; and brother, Robert Testerman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne Day of Albemarle; stepchildren, Donald Garvin Jr. of Brazil, Ind., Linda Sterling of Centrepoint, Ind., James D. Garvin of Brazil, William Garvin of Terre Haute, Ind., Todd A. Garvin of Brazil, Carrie Bose of Terre Haute, Jennifer Garvin of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers, William Testerman of Jefferson and David Testerman of Fleetwood; 14 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
