Sarah Elizabeth "Lib" BarrierSeptember 12, 1940 -September 14, 2020Sarah Elizabeth "Lib" Barrier, 80, of Locust, peacefully passed away at her home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Lib was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Union County, to the late Clayton Ralph Mills and the late Lessie Emma Harris Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis Barrier; grandson, Kyle Allen; brother, Gene Mills; sister, Betty Eudy; and sister, Shirley Hildreth.Survivors include her husband, Gilbert "Red" Picklesimer of Locust; son, Ray Barrier of Mount Gilead; daughter, Janet Allen and husband, Rick, of Stanfield; grandson, Ramsey Allen and wife, Brandy; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Layla and Remi Allen; brother, Lewis Mills; sister, Judie DeMuth and husband, Jay; stepchildren, Sandra Warren and husband, Donald, Brenda Godbey, and Crystal Snyder and husband, Ken.Lib and Red loved to travel to the beach and to the mountains as often as they could. She loved to be outside in her garden and tending to her flowers. Her family meant the world to her, and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Lib will be truly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.A memorial service to celebrate Lib's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Carolina Presbyterian Church in Locust, officiated by the Rev. David Yoran and the Rev. Keith Austin. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall, after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lib's memory to Hospice of Stanly County & the Uwharrie, 960 N First St., Albemarle NC 28001.The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers Bonnie Culp and Janie Yow.