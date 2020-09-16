Sherry Renee Lunsford
Miss Sherry Renee Lunsford, 49, unexpectedly passed away due to natural causes, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis.
Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, the immediate family and friends will be at the home of her father, David Lunsford, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.
Sherry was born Aug. 26, 1971, in Concord. She was a daughter of David Luther Lunsford of Kannapolis and the late Rachel Steelman Lunsford. She was a 1990 graduate of South Rowan High School. She was employed with Atrium Health in the corporate office in Charlotte.
In addition to her father, she is survived by sister, Lisa Lunsford-Drouin and husband, Matt, of Indian Land, S.C.; brother, Sonny Lunsford and wife, Stacy, of Mooresville; niece, Kristi Brawley and husband, Shawn; two nephews, Austin Lunsford and Drake Drouin; and two great-nephews, Lawson and Macon Brawley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice
.
