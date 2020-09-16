1/1
Shirley Blackwelder Burris
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Blackwelder Burris

December 15, 1939 - September 12, 2020

Shirley Blackwelder Burris, 80, of Concord, passed away surrounded by her family at home Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Shirley was one of four children born to Boyd C. and Gladys Blackwelder Blackwelder. She was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 15, 1939.

She was a member of Elwood Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She enjoyed family time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 49 years, Clyde R. Burris Sr.; and her sister, Betty Safrit.

Mrs. Burris is survived by her children, Tamera Dulin (Johnny) of Locust, Clyde "Ronnie Burris Jr. (Andrea) of Concord, Elisha Eudy of Concord, Cynthia Inglis (Ronald) of Salisbury, and Mark Burris of Concord; sister, marie Wilburn of Concord; brother, Gene Blackwelder of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be left to Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Tamara, and everyone in your family I am so sorry for your loss. I was blessed to be part of the family for many years and I am so grateful to have had the time to get to know Shirley. She was a great Mother In Law but even more a great person. Thoughts and Prayers to you and your family.
Rick Foutz
Friend
