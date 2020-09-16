Shirley Blackwelder BurrisDecember 15, 1939 - September 12, 2020Shirley Blackwelder Burris, 80, of Concord, passed away surrounded by her family at home Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.Shirley was one of four children born to Boyd C. and Gladys Blackwelder Blackwelder. She was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 15, 1939.She was a member of Elwood Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She enjoyed family time with her children and grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 49 years, Clyde R. Burris Sr.; and her sister, Betty Safrit.Mrs. Burris is survived by her children, Tamera Dulin (Johnny) of Locust, Clyde "Ronnie Burris Jr. (Andrea) of Concord, Elisha Eudy of Concord, Cynthia Inglis (Ronald) of Salisbury, and Mark Burris of Concord; sister, marie Wilburn of Concord; brother, Gene Blackwelder of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be left to Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home