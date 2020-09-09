1/1
Susan Helms Boocks
Susan Helms Boocks

September 4, 2020

Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of Susan Helms Boocks, 64, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with Giloblastoma. Susan was surrounded by her daughter, Jypsie Smith Etris; sister, Brenda Morrison; and family friend, Sarina Morris as she entered into eternal rest at home in Indian Trail.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Boocks; daughter, Jypsie; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Roy Morrison; stepchildren, Bob and wife, Darla Boocks, Heather and husband, Ryan Day, Jim and wife, Sara Boocks, Breanna and husband, Johnny Shook; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; uncle and aunt Cecil and Margret Porter of Virgina.

She was preceded by her parents, Garfield and Bertha Porter Helms; and grandparents, Luther and Edna Porter.

She was employed by Fenrestra for many years before moving to Pennsylvania July 20, 1995. In Pennsylvania, Susan worked for the U.S. Postal Service as Postmaster, being recognized for many professional accomplishments, she also worked with the American Red Cross before being diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2019.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., today (Wednesday, Sept 9), at Hartsell Funeral Home Harrisburg. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the West Concord Cemetery, 331 Union Cemetery Rd. SW, Concord.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Hartsell Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartsell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd
Harrisburg, NC 28075
(704) 247-1722
