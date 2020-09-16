Tsung Yu Lee NingMrs. Tsung Lee Ning, 97, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home in Concord.A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Her husband, the Rev. Peter Wai Ah Ning and the Rev. Frank Zhu will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.Mrs. Ning was born Oct. 28, 1922, in Chindu, China and has been in the United States since 1978. She was a member of Charlotte Chinese Baptist Church and was a homemaker.Mrs. Ning is survived by her husband, Peter Ning; daughter, Tien Hwe Ning of Concord; and three grandchildren, Arron Deckard, Kailee Deckard and Tristan Brown.Mrs. Ning, now at her enternal home was a loving wife, devoted mother, prayerful grandmother, hospitable and gracious homemaker, passionate and gifted gardener, and a faithful christian devoted to exemplary consistent scripture reading and cheerful encourager to her daughter and grandchildren.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory