Harry Monroe Clay
Harry Monroe Clay

Harry Monroe Clay, 75, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Clay family.

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 793-1600
September 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy we send our condolences to the family of Harry Clay, Harry has been our friend and neighbor for years, his smile and wave will certainly be missed by all, it it truly Earths loss and Heavens gain. Goodbye our friend until we meet again. Friends and Neighbors, Dennie and Priscilla Williams❤
Priscilla Williams
Neighbor
