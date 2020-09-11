With deepest sympathy we send our condolences to the family of Harry Clay, Harry has been our friend and neighbor for years, his smile and wave will certainly be missed by all, it it truly Earths loss and Heavens gain. Goodbye our friend until we meet again. Friends and Neighbors, Dennie and Priscilla Williams❤
Priscilla Williams
Neighbor
