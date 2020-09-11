1/1
George Lewis Barrier III
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lewis Barrier III

January 29, 1941 - September 8, 2020

George Lewis Barrier III, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, corner of Washington and Walnut Streets, in Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Craig Saltzer. Military graveside rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Mr. Barrier was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Cabarrus County, son of the late George Lewis Barrier II and Pearl Ballentine Barrier. He was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. Following high school, he began a career in the U.S. Air Force serving for 22 years and achieving the rank of Senior Master Sgt. George was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity. He served the church as a choir member, property committee chairman and past President of church councils. George also was a valued member in the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club, where he served as the secretary and treasurer for many years, past President and co-bulletin editor. George was also a recipient of the Jack Stickley award and a member of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. George supported the ministry of the Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry dedicating many hours of work and serving on the board of directors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Murph Barrier in January 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Buddy Barrier (Holly) and Steve Barrier (Kellie); four grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Barrier, Chandler Collins, Sarah Kate Hamilton Barrier, and Andrew David Barrier; and brother, Richard Barrier and wife, Patti.

Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 595, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved