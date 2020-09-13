Elizabeth Ross Bare
October 15, 1944 - September 6, 2020
Elizabeth Ross Bare, an accomplished public school teacher and attorney who achieved the rank of Bronze Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in her hometown of Concord. She was 75.
Her family, friends and colleagues knew her as Betsy. From classrooms to courtrooms to bridge games, Betsy touched thousands of lives across North Carolina. Betsy grew up a beauty queen and the smartest person in the room in an era where the latter was not always an advantageous trait for young women. With brainpower and charisma, she ultimately burst through barriers to take on leadership roles in the male dominated cultures of law enforcement and local criminal courts.
Betsy loved children and animals. Over time, she grew less and less enchanted with grown-ups. Betsy chose to live in the moment and sought out happiness without apology, whether through daily dosages of ice cream and cake or the British and Australian cable shows she watched in bulk. Throughout her life, she was fanatical about protecting her skin from the sun and loyal to Dutch Tulips as the shade of color for her toenails.
Betsy demonstrated unusual resilience. Over the past decade, she privately fought multiple chronic diseases and experienced constant pain from deteriorating discs. Twice she overcame breast cancer. Through all of this, she kept her health challenges private and brought a smile and laughter to every encounter. Betsy's mind remained sharp. Determined to avoid dementia, she worked crossword puzzles and word jumbles and watched Jeopardy daily.
In her most recent illness, what doctors described as a "mild" case of COVID-19, turned deadly in a 24 hr. period as the coronavirus attacked her lungs. Seeking a remedy, Betsy participated in a national experiment testing convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19. As Betsy approached the end of her life, she was comforted by conversations with her husband, John Bare, and her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Warren-Mikes and Brian Mikes, and granddaughters, Caroline and Anna Adair.
The family will gather for a private burial at Concord's Oakwood Cemetery, where Betsy will be buried alongside her mother. The family will host a memorial service and celebration of Betsy's life at a later date. Visit www.BetsyRossBare.com
for details and for photos celebrating Betsy's life.
To honor Betsy, the family encourages donations to one of the following organizations, American Contract Bridge League's Youth Initiatives; or Rowan County Animal Shelter. Gifts to support animal rescue should be directed to Shelter Guardians, Betsy Ross Bare Rowan County Animal Shelter Fund c/o Nina Dix, P.O. Box 1934, Salisbury, NC 28145, NDix@shelterguardians.org. Gifts to support youth bridge initiatives should be directed to the A.C.B.L. Educational Foundation–Youth Initiatives, In Memory of Betsy Ross Bare c/o Kristen Frederick, 6575 Wind Chase Blvd., Horn Lake, MS 38637-1523.
Born Oct. 15, 1944, to Thomas Lee Ross Jr., and Jane Capus Ivey in Charlotte's Memorial Hospital, Betsy grew up in Concord. Her father was president of Cabarrus Bank & Trust, located on Concord's downtown street of shops and offices. Betsy told stories of how much she liked visiting her father's office and stopping by the shoe store a few doors down. At the shoe store, which was owned by a member of her mother's extended family, she could use a type of X-ray device, a shoe-fitting fluoroscope, to view the bones in her feet.
As a child, Betsy benefited from the attention from her father's sister, Elizabeth Ross. Betsy's Aunt Lib would take her on trips to New York and Europe to experience world-class music and art. Throughout her life, the great works of art in Rome, Florence and Paris, inspired and moved Betsy. She carefully selected colors and artwork for her home, picking multiple shades of yellow and gold and lavender that would brighten daily life. Her art collection includes paintings, drawings and ceramic work from local artists and a mix of modern and classical prints that made her smile. Her most recent featured piece, which Betsy installed in her bedroom so she could see it every day, is a painting by her niece, the artist Adelle Patten. Just as Betsy's Aunt Lib had cared for her, Betsy doted on and cared for Adelle, Hannah Ross and William Patten, Betsy's triplet nieces and nephew. At Betsy's instruction, one of the first songs the triplets learned was "A Bushel and a Peck," and Betsy and the children used the lyric, I love you and bushel and a peck, as a shared, personal greeting throughout Betsy's life.
At Concord High School (Class of 1962), Betsy formed what would be enduring friendships with a group of women who supported her through the rest of her life. In recent years, these self-declared Sunset Sisters took annual trips and spent time looking after one another as members experienced family loss and illness. During this period, in 1962, Betsy was one of four young women from Concord presented at debutante balls in Shelby and Raleigh.
At St. Mary's Jr. College (Class of 1964), Betsy was a member of the Cold Cuts, a student washtub band that performed in overalls with jugs and string instruments. In fact, Betsy was proficient on the piano. In her later years, her husband would understand she was having a good day when he heard her in the living room playing her favorite hymns or carols. Betsy was an enthusiastic, if not accomplished singer, always ready to join a show or karaoke performance. Her karaoke go-to song was the Waylon Jennings hit, "Amanda."
In one of her last conversations with her husband, Betsy sang to John, Jerusalem! Jerusalem!, lyrics from "The Holy City," and I'm going there to meet my mother / She said she'd meet me when I come, lyrics from the folk song "Wayfaring Stranger," known in the 19th century as the "Libby Prison Hymn." As her diseases intensified, Betsy increasingly turned to music for spiritual and physical relief. Like her father, she was an audiophile who loved the latest music technology, and she played her music at the highest volume settings.
